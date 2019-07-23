Leonard Koehn, 89, of Buhl passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Sheryll Lee Mallory, a 77-year-old resident of Burley, died Tuesday, July 22, 2019, at Intermountain Health Center, in Salt Lake City, Utah. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, of Burley.
Durward Robert Van Nest, 89, Meridian, died July 22, 2019. Arrangements by Boise Funeral Home, Aclesa Chapel.
Jacqueline M. Stark, 77 of Twin Falls died July 22, 2019. Arrangements are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
