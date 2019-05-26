{{featured_button_text}}

Colette Margaret Ginthner, 70,of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on May 26, 2019 with loving family by her side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

