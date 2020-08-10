You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
081120-twn-obt-deaths
0 entries

081120-twn-obt-deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dixie Ellen Martin, 69, of Jerome. Passed away August 7, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Francisca R. Longoria, 91, of Glenns Ferry. Passed away August 8, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Louis “Leon” Hubsmith, 88, a resident of Dietrich. Passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his home in Dietrich. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Bethella Gloria Urie, 86, of Eden, Idaho. Passed away at Cascadia Care Center of Boise, on August 10, 2020. Funeral services are Pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Herbert James McCowan, 88, a resident of Dietrich. Passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at his home in Dietrich.Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News