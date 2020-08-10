081120-twn-obt-deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dixie Ellen Martin, 69, of Jerome. Passed away August 7, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Francisca R. Longoria, 91, of Glenns Ferry. Passed away August 8, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Louis “Leon” Hubsmith, 88, a resident of Dietrich. Passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his home in Dietrich. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Bethella Gloria Urie, 86, of Eden, Idaho. Passed away at Cascadia Care Center of Boise, on August 10, 2020. Funeral services are Pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Herbert James McCowan, 88, a resident of Dietrich. Passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at his home in Dietrich.Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.