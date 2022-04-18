 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troy Bentley, 59, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

