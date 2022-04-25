 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trenton Bruce Horst

Trenton Bruce Horst, 31, of Wendell, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.

