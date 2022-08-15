Shane Jeffery West, 52, of Buhl, Idaho, passed away, Sunday, August 14, 2022, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com