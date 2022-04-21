 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sandra Wojcik

Sandra Wojcik, 67, of Hansen, ID, passed away on April 21, 2022. Arrangements pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

