Roy Northway

Roy Northway, 64, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

