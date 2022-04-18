 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ronald Plant

Ronald Plant, 90, of Jerome, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

