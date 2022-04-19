 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Phillip L. Munsee

Phillip L. Munsee, 83 of Twin Falls, passed away April 15, 2022 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

