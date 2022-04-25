 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oma Hall, 100, of Twin Falls, and formerly of Jerome, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.

