Melissa Bandy

Melissa Bandy, 43 year old Burley, Idaho resident, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Burley, Idaho. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory 188 S Highway 24, Rupert, Idaho.

