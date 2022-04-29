 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leah Claire McDonald

Leah Claire McDonald, 83 of Caldwell, passed away April 26, 2022 at Grace Assisted Living- Caldwell. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

