Kenna Durfee

Kenna Durfee, a 95-year-old resident of Brigham City, Utah, and formerly of Burley, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Brigham City. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

