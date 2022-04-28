 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

John N. Seaton

  • 0

John N. Seaton, 93 of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at home, April 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ads for jobs in New York City will be required to post salary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News