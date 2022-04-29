 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Emma Jean Leydet

Emma Jean Leydet, age 100, of Boise, formerly Mountain Home, passed away at a Boise hospital on April 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel in Mtn Home.

