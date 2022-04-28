 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Edna Faye Chatfield

  • 0

Edna Faye Chatfield, 93, of Jerome passed away April 28, 2022 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

