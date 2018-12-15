Try 1 month for 99¢

Michael John Jenkins, 52 of Kimberly passed away on Thursday December 13, 2018 at his home. At Michael’s request no services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Bessie Parrott, 95, of Twin Falls, died Thursday, December 6, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Service arrangements took place under the direction of White Mortuary Chapel by the Park in Twin Falls.

Leo Basterrechea, 70, a resident of Gooding, passed away December 13, 2018 in Gooding. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com

Bessie Mae Hathhorn, 81, of Salmon, passed away December 14, 2018 at her home in Salmon. Service are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

