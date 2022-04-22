 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daryle Nye

  • 0

Daryle Nye, 78, of Burley, died on April 22, 2022 at a local care facility. Arrangements in the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Cocaine' plops out of stuffed reindeer at Los Angeles donation center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News