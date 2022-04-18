 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clarus Nelson

Clarus Nelson, 77, of Twin Falls, ID, Passed away on April 17, 2022. Arrangements pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

