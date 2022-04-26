 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charles Tuma

Charles Tuma, 79, of Twin Falls, passed away on April 25, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

