Charles Merrill

Charles Merrill, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away April 28, 2022 at his home in Twin Falls. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.

Tags

