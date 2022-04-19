 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bob J. Anderson

Bob J. Anderson, 87 year old Oakley resident, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Payne Funeral Home 321 East Main Street in Burley.

Tags

