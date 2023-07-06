Ian Hildon, 62, of Twin Falls died Monday, July 2, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Christine Jackson, 70, of Wendell died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Ashley Manor Assisted Living in Jerome. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.

Kevin A. Klinkenborg, 64, of Gooding and formerly of Wendell died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at his daughter's home in Gooding. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Darryl George Clark, 73, of Gooding died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Kerry Lyn Klassen, 54, of Hollister died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Terry McLain, 66, of Twin Falls died July 1, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Sharon Hopper Lombard, 80, of Twin Falls died Friday, June 30, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Robert Alan Ridgeway, 87, of Twin Falls died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.