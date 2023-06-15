Randy Robbins, 72, of Twin Falls died Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Scott Omelia, 69, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, June 15, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
Glen Elmer McCaslin, 90, of Hazelton died Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
Karla Rae Cranney, 72, of Oakley died Monday, June 12, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Funeral Home, Rupert.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.