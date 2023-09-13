Kevin Kluth Asay, 67, of Filer died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Wilks Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Etta Mae Roth, 94, of Twin Falls died Aug. 9, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Joyce L Cowling, 83, of Jerome died Sept. 9, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Gail Pace Hymas, 86, of Twin Falls died Friday, Sept, 8, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Billie Jean Tillotson, 87, of Richfield died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Elizabeth A. Davis, 53, of Gooding died Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Leticia F. Olsen, 72, of Hagerman died Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Patricia Jeanette Kluchesky, 73, died Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Wilks Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

DeWayne Sievers, 68, of Richfield died Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Nina Carothers, 77, of Shoshone died Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Lincoln County Care Center in Shoshone. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.