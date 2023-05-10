Donald Broussard, 83, of Buhl died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at a care facility in Buhl. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Janice Marie Klimes, 74, of Kimberly died Thursday, May 4, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Ray Franklin Nelson II, of Nampa died Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa.

Joe J. Baxter, 46, of Buhl died Monday, May 8, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Gloria Lee Dirks, 93, of Twin Falls died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Canyons Retirement Community in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.