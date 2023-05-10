Donald Broussard, 83, of Buhl died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at a care facility in Buhl. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
Janice Marie Klimes, 74, of Kimberly died Thursday, May 4, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
Ray Franklin Nelson II, of Nampa died Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa.
Joe J. Baxter, 46, of Buhl died Monday, May 8, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Gloria Lee Dirks, 93, of Twin Falls died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Canyons Retirement Community in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.