MaryAnn Davis, 78, of Filer died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
Darin Ills, 57, of Twin Falls died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
Levi Dry, 42, of Twin Falls died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
Carole Lee Stennett, 87, of Buhl died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
Ronald Dee Urie, 66, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
Dixie Marie Adams, 83, of Jerome died Sunday, June 4, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
James Schmidt, 61, of Twin Falls died Saturday, June 3, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
David “Woody” B. Warnock, 74, of Twin Falls died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at a Twin Falls hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
