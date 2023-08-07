David Seifert, 71, of Jerome died Aug. 5, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Beverly Mae Cuffel, 91, of Jerome died Aug. 7, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Galyn Severe, 65, of Paul died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary, Rupert.
Jerry Wes Boyd, 84, of Twin Falls died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Vernell Lentz, 86, of Hansen died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.
Ilene Critchfield Mai, 85, of Burley died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Pomerelle Place in Burley. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.
Edeltraut Goltz Greer, 85, of Paul died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.
