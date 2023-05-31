Beverlee C. Hall, 87, of Filer died Saturday, May 27, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Paul Edward Miller, 93, of Twin Falls died Monday, May 29, 2023, at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Dawn Marie Jackman, 80, of Twin Falls died Monday, May 29, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Donna Faye Watts, 74, of Jerome and formerly of Wendell died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
