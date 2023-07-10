Warren Andrew Snook, 37, of Twin Falls died Saturday, July 8, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Randy Wade Jewett-Ulrich, 44, of Fairfield died Friday, July 7, 2023, in Boise. Arrangements are under the care of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.

Roger A. Akland, 85, of Buhl died Friday, July 7, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Vince T. Carter, 55, of Jerome died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Rena Lattin, 72, of Hagerman died Friday, July 7, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

William "Bill" Neal Brailsford, 82, of Hagerman died Friday, July 7, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Tanyr Ryan Fischer, 23, of Twin Falls died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.