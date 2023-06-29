Valerie Kay Wilson, 63, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Larry Harkins, 85, of Kimberly died June 29, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Frank Thomas Alley, 83, of Hagerman died Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Janet Elaine Witherspoon, 74, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

James Albert Fox, 69, of Twin Falls died Monday, June 26, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Leland J Muir Jr., 82, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Serenity Transitional Care Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.