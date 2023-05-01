Carol Jean Clark, 75, of Twin Falls died Friday, April 28, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
Donald Sykora, 83, of Twin Falls died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
Isidro Velasco, 66, of Twin Falls died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
Roberta Pero, 84, of Jerome died Monday, May 1, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Joyce Snapp, 87, of Hagerman Monday, Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Jacob Roach, 22, of Hansen died Saturday, April 29, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
