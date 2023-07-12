Mary Ruth Tews, 96, of Jerome died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Norma Jean Fiscus, 87, of Jerome died Monday, July 10, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Christopher "Chris" C. Crandall, 32, of Eden died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Catherine I. Clardy, 84, of Buhl died Friday, July 7, 2023, at an assisted living residence in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Ma. Socorro Cornejo Arteaga, 73, of Hammett died Sunday, July 9, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Isaac Taylor King, 30, of Gooding died Friday, July 7, 2023, near Gooding. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Jack Rose, 86, of West Magic died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at home. Arrangments are under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Sharol Joy Woodbury Searle, 92, of Burley died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.