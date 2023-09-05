Max LeRoy Harkness, 91, of Burley died Monday, May 1, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Funeral Home, Rupert.
Otto E. Wagner, 89, of Buhl died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at a Twin Falls care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
"Ed" Edwin R. Brown, 81, of Gooding died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Gabriel Pulido Treyes, 59, of Jerome died Aug. 31, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Marciel Pearson, 87, of Jerome died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
John L. Baumbach, 85, of Jerome died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Lawrence “Larry” W. Lickley, 90, of Jerome died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Gordon Lawrence Luker, 82, of Cabot, Arkansas, and formerly of Twin Falls died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at a Searcy, Arkansas, hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Sandra Darlene Topholm, 84, of Eagle died Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Thomas E. Northcott, 84, of Gooding died Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Theresa Ann Cotroneo, 68, of Twin Falls died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Mary Buckley, 80, of Florida and formerly of Wendell died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Williamsburg, Virginia. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.