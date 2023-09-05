Max LeRoy Harkness, 91, of Burley died Monday, May 1, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Funeral Home, Rupert.

Otto E. Wagner, 89, of Buhl died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at a Twin Falls care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

"Ed" Edwin R. Brown, 81, of Gooding died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Gabriel Pulido Treyes, 59, of Jerome died Aug. 31, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Marciel Pearson, 87, of Jerome died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

John L. Baumbach, 85, of Jerome died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Lawrence “Larry” W. Lickley, 90, of Jerome died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Gordon Lawrence Luker, 82, of Cabot, Arkansas, and formerly of Twin Falls died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at a Searcy, Arkansas, hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Sandra Darlene Topholm, 84, of Eagle died Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Thomas E. Northcott, 84, of Gooding died Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Theresa Ann Cotroneo, 68, of Twin Falls died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Mary Buckley, 80, of Florida and formerly of Wendell died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Williamsburg, Virginia. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.