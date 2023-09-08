William “Bill” S. Root, 68, of Buhl died Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Vaughn Marilyn Smith, 91, of Filer died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Wilda R. Gray, 78, of Bliss died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Gladys Harrison, 92, of Burley died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Leo Lortz, 82, of Eden and formerly of Buhl died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at a Twin Falls hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Melvin E. Darrington, 78, of Declo died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Keren Fay Arritt, 85, of Island Park and formerly of Rupert died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Roy Lavar Rhodes, 47, of Buhl died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Hailey. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Brian Osborn, 66, of Twin Falls died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Twin Falls Transitional Care of Cascadia in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Billy Joe Manzanarez, 58, of Boise died Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Boise. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.