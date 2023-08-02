Walter “Bill” William Osborn II, 39, of Twin Falls died Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Troy. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Braulio “Tony” Martinez, 69, died July 31, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Edna Mae Larimer, 92, of Twin Falls died Friday, July 28, 2023, at Syringa Place in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Donald L. Shaw, 81, of Twin Falls died Saturday, July 29, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Kolby Dawson Slagel, 22, of Twin Falls died Saturday, July 29, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Joseph Andrew Muinos, 71, of Twin Falls died Friday, July 28, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Lanee May Thompson, 85, of Twin Falls died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Ida Merle Nielsen Call, 92, of Twin Falls died Sunday, July 30, 2023. Arrangements under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
Randy J. Weigel, 68, of Buhl died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.