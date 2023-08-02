Walter “Bill” William Osborn II, 39, of Twin Falls died Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Troy. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Braulio “Tony” Martinez, 69, died July 31, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Edna Mae Larimer, 92, of Twin Falls died Friday, July 28, 2023, at Syringa Place in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Donald L. Shaw, 81, of Twin Falls died Saturday, July 29, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Kolby Dawson Slagel, 22, of Twin Falls died Saturday, July 29, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Joseph Andrew Muinos, 71, of Twin Falls died Friday, July 28, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Lanee May Thompson, 85, of Twin Falls died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Ida Merle Nielsen Call, 92, of Twin Falls died Sunday, July 30, 2023. Arrangements under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Randy J. Weigel, 68, of Buhl died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.