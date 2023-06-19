Scott Omelia, 69, of Twin Falls died Thursday, June 15, 2023, at home. Arrangements under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
Leon Terry, formerly from Twin Falls, died Friday, June 2, 2023, in American Falls. No services are planned.
Juana Aguayo-Ribas, 95, of Buhl died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
Lewis Blain Anderson Jr., 67, of Raft River died Saturday, June 17, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.
Eric Dean Box, 79, of Jerome, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Elisa Maria Lugo, 39, of Twin Falls died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
Marian M. Skeen, 96, of Twin Falls died Friday, June 16, 2023, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Virgil Allen Adam Sr., 70, of Gooding died Friday, June 16, 2023, at Bennett Hills Assisted Living in Gooding. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
