John W. Trease, 66, of Twin Falls died Friday, July 7, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Joani Gay Pauls, 69, of Gooding died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Claude Strickland, 85, of Wendell died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Nancy Ward, 89, of Almo died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Autumn Haven Assisting Living in Rupert. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Betty Ann Hendricks, 83, of Twin Falls died Thursday, July 13, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.