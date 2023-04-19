Dale B. Atkinson, 96, of Twin Falls died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at a care center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
Kari J. Burnsed, 56, of Twin Falls died Friday, March 31, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Elda Ray Nemnich, 95, of Bliss and formerly of Boise, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
