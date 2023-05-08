David L. Isenhart, 73, died Feb. 4, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Mary Ellen San Roman, 68, of Twin Falls died Friday, May 5, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Kay Marilyn Prisby, 93, of Twin Falls died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

James “Jim” Quintana, 72, of Elko, Nevada, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Ray Franklin Nelson III of Nampa died Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa.

James Gerald Bunn, 59, of Rupert died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Jason Lee Matlock, 46, of Burley died Friday, May 5, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Robert Cook, 90, of Jerome died May 7, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.