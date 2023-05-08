David L. Isenhart, 73, died Feb. 4, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Mary Ellen San Roman, 68, of Twin Falls died Friday, May 5, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Kay Marilyn Prisby, 93, of Twin Falls died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
James “Jim” Quintana, 72, of Elko, Nevada, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Ray Franklin Nelson III of Nampa died Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa.
James Gerald Bunn, 59, of Rupert died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.
Jason Lee Matlock, 46, of Burley died Friday, May 5, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.
Robert Cook, 90, of Jerome died May 7, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.