Raymond Cox, 67, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

George Henry Shaw, 75, of Marietta, Georgia, died Friday May 26, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Jerrid Wayne Funke, 48, of Burley died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.