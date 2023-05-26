Jack Fields, 89, of Buhl died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Paul Roberts, 72, of Twin Falls died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
William "Bill" Brockman, 89, of Twin Falls died Friday, May 26, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Betty Jane Cobb, 91, of Twin Falls died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Willow Place Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Willa L. Carraway, 84, of Shoshone died Friday, May 26, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.
Kay Smith Ferguson, 84, of Eagle and formerly of Gooding died Friday, May 26, 2023, at Paramont Assisted Living in Eagle. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Robert B. Cannon, 80, of Twin Falls died May 26, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
