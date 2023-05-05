John Robert West, 88, of Rupert died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary, Rupert.

Karryn Alta Hunter, 83, of Twin Falls died Thursday, May 4, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

James O. White, 76, of Nampa died Thursday, May 4, 2023, at a care facility in Boise. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Steven E. Taylor, 78, of Burley died Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Parke View Care Center in Burley. Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Funeral Home, Rupert.

John R. Weston Jr., 86, of Jerome died Thursday, May 4, 2023, at a Boise care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Arvid Emil Hahn, 94, of Buhl died Friday, May 5, 2023, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Joseph Powlus, 72, of Twin Falls died Friday, May 5, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.