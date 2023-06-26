JoAnn F. Rogers, 89, of Boise and formerly of Jerome died Thursday, June 22, 2023. Arrangements under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.

Pamela Cooper, 59, of Twin Falls died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Carmen Koehn, 39, of Twin Falls died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Joseph Osburn Salisbury, 73, of Twin Falls died Monday, June 19, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Shawna Marie Lemoine, 47, of Jerome died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at a Twin Falls hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Dale A. Keyes, 91, of Jerome and formerly of Jackpot, Nevada, died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at a care facility in Jerome. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Margaret “Mary” Fuller, 85, of Jerome died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at a care facility in Gooding. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Allan “Butch” Fisher, 78, of Buhl died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at a care facility in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Orville "Leroy" Luper, 73, of Buhl died June 26, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Soledad Alvarez Santana, 84, of Burley died Sunday, June 25, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

H. "Bruce" Whitehead, 72, of Twin Falls died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Garin Brit Yost, 72, of Hagerman died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Steve A. Hansen, 67, of Hagerman died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.