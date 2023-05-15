Maxine Chatari, 89, of Twin Falls died Friday, May 12, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls. Arrangements under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Steven Hailstone, 81, of Twin Falls died Saturday, May 13, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Ronald Gill, 69, of Buhl died Saturday, May 13, 2023, at an assisted living facility in Buhl. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Terry Remaly, 57, of Kimberly died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Steven Lee Sorenson, 67, of Ridgecrest, California, and formerly of Twin Falls died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the home of his daughter in Sparks, Nevada. Arrangements are under the care of Simple Cremations, Sparks, Nevada.

Constance Barnes, 82, of Jerome died Sunday, May 14, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Erma Mae Carson, 91, of Twin Falls died Friday, May 12, 2023, at Serenity Transitional Care in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

R. Neal "Hoot" Gibson, of Jerome, and formerly of Filer, passed away on May 10, 2023, in Jerome. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Mary P. Meyer, 69, of Twin Falls died Friday, May 12, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.