Ruth Helen Fraga, 58, of Jerome died Monday, May 1, 2023, in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
William Minor Jr., 98, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
Melinda Matthews, 66, of Jerome died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Ana Gallardo-Garcia, 34, of Jerome died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Charlie “Earl” Tyree, 67, of Buhl died Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Raymond E. Brooks, 95, of Hagerman and formerly of Gooding died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Stonebridge Assisted Care in Hagerman. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
