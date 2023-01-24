 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death notices

  • 0

Wayne Henderson, 54, of Jerome, died Monday, Jan. 23. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: First canned beer goes on sale

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News