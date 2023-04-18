Sandra Dee Boyd, 82 of Twin Falls, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Jon W. Maughan, 65 of Midway, Utah, formerly of Twin Falls, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, in St. George, Utah. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Troy Philip Myers, 69, of Jerome, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Betty W. Wagner, 98, of Twin Falls, formerly of Buhl, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.
