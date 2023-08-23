Leslie Novak, 76, of Jerome died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Patricia “Pat” Alexander, 83, of Filer died Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at a care facility in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Gloria Mae Hamilton, 87, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
David Clinton Lawrence, 67, of Twin Falls died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Alice L. Walton, 76, of Twin Falls died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Brookdale Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Alyce Amelia Bair King, 90, of Price, Utah, and formerly of Rupert, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Castleview Hospital in Price. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Hazel Tracy, 96, of Boise died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Arrangements under the care of Cloverdale Funeral Home, Boise.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.