Leslie Novak, 76, of Jerome died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Patricia “Pat” Alexander, 83, of Filer died Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at a care facility in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Gloria Mae Hamilton, 87, of Twin Falls died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

David Clinton Lawrence, 67, of Twin Falls died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Alice L. Walton, 76, of Twin Falls died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Brookdale Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

Alyce Amelia Bair King, 90, of Price, Utah, and formerly of Rupert, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Castleview Hospital in Price. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Hazel Tracy, 96, of Boise died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Arrangements under the care of Cloverdale Funeral Home, Boise.